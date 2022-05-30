  • A bookshop with an unmistakable facade in Lviv, Ukraine, on May 21. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, where an estimated one third of people speak Russian at home, teachers and volunteers have started language clubs in western Ukrainian cities that encourage people there who fled war in the east to practice and embrace the Ukrainian language. | DIEGO IBARRA SANCHEZ / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    A bookshop with an unmistakable facade in Lviv, Ukraine, on May 21. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, where an estimated one third of people speak Russian at home, teachers and volunteers have started language clubs in western Ukrainian cities that encourage people there who fled war in the east to practice and embrace the Ukrainian language. | DIEGO IBARRA SANCHEZ / THE NEW YORK TIMES
LVIV, Ukraine – The teacher sounded her words slowly, careful to show which syllable to stress: eyebrow. Cheekbones. Hair.

The students, arranged in a semicircle around her, parroted them back. But they were not there to learn a foreign tongue: Aged 11 to 70, they were Ukrainians, in Ukraine, trying to master the official language of their own country.

