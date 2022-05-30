  • Plaintiffs and their supporters head to the Tokyo High Court in March for their damages suit against the state for forced sterilizations under the now-defunct eugenics protection law. | KYODO
    Plaintiffs and their supporters head to the Tokyo High Court in March for their damages suit against the state for forced sterilizations under the now-defunct eugenics protection law. | KYODO

  Kyodo

Japan will undergo a policy review by the U.N. Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in late August following a two-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, sources close to the matter said Monday.

The review, Japan’s first, will recommend nonlegally binding policy improvement measures to improve the lives and societal participation of people with disabilities. Japan ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2014.

