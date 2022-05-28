India’s record-breaking heat wave is hitting some poorer, urban neighborhoods harder than more leafy, affluent ones.

Temperatures in the gritty New Delhi locality of Mungeshpur averaged 1.4 degrees Celsius higher so far this month than in the suburban enclave of Safdarjung, data from the India Meteorological Department shows. Many factors can drive temperature variance between neighborhoods including wind patterns, but the presence or absence of healthy vegetation also plays a key role.

