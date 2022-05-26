  • People from the community gather as they mourn during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Wednesday. The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde was wracked with grief after a teen in body armor marched into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers, in the latest spasm of deadly gun violence in the U.S. | AFP-JIJI
Jailah Silguero, 10, was the youngest of four children, “the baby” of her family, her father said. She loved going to school and seeing her friends. On Tuesday, she was among those killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Jailah had told her father, Jacob Silguero, 35, Monday night that she wanted to stay home Tuesday. It was uncharacteristic of her, and by morning, Silguero said, she seemed to have forgotten about it. She got dressed and went to school as usual.

