Jailah Silguero, 10, was the youngest of four children, “the baby” of her family, her father said. She loved going to school and seeing her friends. On Tuesday, she was among those killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Jailah had told her father, Jacob Silguero, 35, Monday night that she wanted to stay home Tuesday. It was uncharacteristic of her, and by morning, Silguero said, she seemed to have forgotten about it. She got dressed and went to school as usual.