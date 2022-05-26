While images of brutal death and destruction in the Ukrainian town of Bucha have been seared into history, Olena Samoylenko has a very different memory of her home — one of an idyllic, nature-blessed community that was a perfect place to raise a family.

“It’s devastating. We never expected this tiny town to be involved in this kind of conflict,” said Samoylenko, who is one of several hundred Ukrainians to have fled their homeland and traveled to Japan. More than 6 million people have left the Eastern European nation so far.

The 33-year-old, together with her 9-year-old daughter Ivanna, left her home in Vorzel, a small town on the outskirts of Kyiv and just a 10-minute drive from Bucha, on Feb. 24, the day Russia began its invasion. Her husband remains in the country as men between the ages of 18 and 60 have been banned from leaving.

Samoylenko said they were on their way to a safer area in western Ukraine when they heard the news of what had taken place in Bucha. After living in a rented home in Bucha for more than 10 years, she and her husband had decided to buy a plot of land in Vorzel and build their home there.

Olena Samoylenko (left) and her family in Bucha, Ukraine, before the Russian invasion | COURTESY OF OLENA SAMOYLENKO / VIA KYODO

Speaking in fluent English, she said the family’s entire social life was in Bucha, describing it as a “peaceful and beautiful place surrounded by pine forest,” which is family- and child-oriented with many schools, parks and playgrounds.

Her daughter learned horseback riding there and mothers formed a close-knit community, she added.

When Russian forces entered Bucha and nearby Vorzel, houses were damaged and people were left with few family photos after their hard drives were taken.

Samoylenko said it was “heartbreaking” to see the destruction in places where she had played with her daughter.

She said she had preferred to stay somewhere in Ukraine but felt that even the west of the country was not safe in the early stages of the war.

Living in neighboring Poland was pricey due to the influx of refugees from Ukraine, so Samoylenko decided to take a bus to Berlin.

In Germany, her Tokyo-based sister and a Japanese pastor friend eventually facilitated an application for a 90-day visa for them through the Japanese Embassy in Berlin.

The two arrived in Japan on March 16, Ivanna’s birthday, and the young girl was surprised on her arrival with a horse-themed birthday cake. Although she misses her father and Ukraine, Ivanna said she is happy when playing with Japanese children and exploring gardens and parks with her mother.

Throughout their journey from Ukraine, Samoylenko maintained a positive facade for her daughter, and only when she arrived in Japan was she able to “breathe a little.”

“We appreciate every single day. You don’t hear any sirens and my child can go for a walk and she can be safe,” she said, although her thoughts inevitably go to her husband and parents who are together in Ukraine.

While praying for the war to end, Samoylenko tries to spend her time in Japan wisely. She starts her day with her daughter’s online lessons via her school in Ukraine.

They are now living on a designated activities visa, as part of Japan’s humanitarian assistance for evacuees from the war-torn country.

Japanese nongovernmental organizations have intensified their focus on assisting people inside and outside Ukraine. Tokyo-based ADRA Japan, the local arm of the Adventist Development and Relief Agency, was among the first groups to swiftly provide emergency relief supplies and the needed cash for people displaced by the war in Ukraine. It is also supporting the mental care of survivors.

Samoylenko wants to eventually return to Ukraine so that her child can grow up with both parents. With clientele from Ukraine and Russia among her customers, she has put her work as a landscape designer on hold.

As Russia’s widely denounced war in Ukraine enters its fourth month, atrocities allegedly committed by Russian forces have been scrutinized globally.

Olena Samoylenko and her daughter Ivanna in Tokyo | COURTESY OF OLENA SAMOYLENKO / VIA KYODO

In May, the U.N. Human Rights Council agreed to investigate human rights violations in Bucha and other places that allegedly took place in late February and March when Russian troops occupied the area.

Samoylenko said she hopes the investigation reminds the world that the “war is not a solution to some political issues” and that the perpetrators be held accountable for their actions.

“These are the lives of innocent people, these are broken families and these are children crippled physically and emotionally,” she said, citing stories she had heard of soldiers robbing and shooting at cars carrying families, and raping children in front of their parents.

She acknowledged it would take time to forgive, especially for those who have lost loved ones, but prayed that her compatriots “would be able to find the strength not just to rebuild houses and cities.”

Samoylenko recalled the experience of her grandparents who lived through World War II, and how the German soldiers who lived in their house fed them and were compassionate, despite being invaders.

“Even in conditions of war, there must be some kind of humanity,” she said.