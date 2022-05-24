  • A sightseeing boat, Kazu I (center), is raised close to the surface of the sea Monday off Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido. The vessel fell deeper into the sea again on Tuesday. | KYODO
    A sightseeing boat, Kazu I (center), is raised close to the surface of the sea Monday off Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido. The vessel fell deeper into the sea again on Tuesday. | KYODO

Sapporo – A sightseeing boat that sank off Hokkaido a month ago leaving 14 people dead and 12 missing fell deeper into the sea Tuesday as it was being towed by a salvage company.

The 19-ton Kazu I had sunk further to a depth of around 180 meters, the Japan Coast Guard said. The company was scheduled to tow the tour boat to shallow waters so it could be loaded onto a barge, before allowing several days for seawater to drain and then transporting it to a nearby port.

