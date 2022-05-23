Hisayuki “Deko” Idekoba isn’t really impressed by his own first-year results as chief executive officer of Japan’s Recruit Holdings, owner of the world’s top job finder.

“They’re just numbers,” Idekoba said in an interview after the company reported record adjusted profit of ¥512 billion ($4 billion) and a 27% rise in revenue in the fiscal year ended March. “It vexes me that we still haven’t been able to come close to our goal of simplifying hiring.”