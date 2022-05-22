Bangkok – Representatives of five nations including Japan walked out of a meeting of trade ministers from the Asia-Pacific region in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Japanese officials said.
The two-day meeting in Bangkok of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum wrapped up Sunday, with promotion of trade and investment in a post-COVID-19 world high on the agenda.
