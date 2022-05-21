Joe Biden talked at length as a presidential candidate about the need to focus on China’s rising global power. Yet 17 months after taking office, Asian leaders are still waiting for details on a strategy for more U.S. economic engagement in the region.
Before Biden touched down in South Korea on Friday, many officials in the region struggled to understand the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework — the main policy initiative he plans to unveil on the five-day trip. The U.S. ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, said this week that some governments were asking “What is it we’re signing up to?”
