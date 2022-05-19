  • A firefighter works to extinguish a bushfire in Bredbo, New South Wales, Australia, in February 2020. Fires have devastated Australia in recent years, coming after the country's hottest and driest periods on record. | REUTERS
    A firefighter works to extinguish a bushfire in Bredbo, New South Wales, Australia, in February 2020. Fires have devastated Australia in recent years, coming after the country's hottest and driest periods on record. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

SYDNEY – After some of the worst fires and floods ever to hit Australia, a new cohort of climate-conscious independents are threatening to shake up the federal election on Saturday, putting the government under pressure in key districts and potentially reshaping the country’s political landscape.

Enraged by the lack of government action on climate change, the candidates are campaigning hard on environmental issues in the hope of wooing moderate voters away from the major parties.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,