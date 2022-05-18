Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been one of the world’s most outspoken leaders in pushing back against China, and many Australian voters share his concerns. But the tough language could end up hurting more than helping him in key seats that may swing Saturday’s election.

One of them is Chisholm in the eastern suburbs of Melbourne, where one in five people are of Chinese descent. Morrison’s center-right Liberal National coalition took the electorate by a margin of just 0.6% three years ago en route to a narrow election win, and he needs to repeat the feat to pull off another come-from-behind victory.