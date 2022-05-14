Twitter Inc. and Facebook will be compelled to allow the dissemination of Russian propaganda as well as neo-Nazi and Ku Klux Klan screeds denying the Holocaust unless a Texas social media law is blocked, tech groups representing the companies told the U.S. Supreme Court.

The emergency filing Friday seeking to block the Texas law — HB20 — comes two days after a divided federal appeals court let it take effect while a legal challenge filed by the tech groups goes forward. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ order, which came without explanation, put on hold a temporary injunction a trial judge issued in December.