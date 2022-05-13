Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday that the central bank will maintain its dovish guidance on the future path of interest rates for the time being, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh on the fragile economy.
Under the current forward guidance, the BOJ says it “won’t hesitate to take additional easing steps,” and expects short- and long-term policy interest rates to “remain at their present or lower levels.”
