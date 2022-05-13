  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters as North Korea reports its first outbreak of COVID-19 in Pyongyang on Thursday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
SEOUL – At least one person confirmed to have COVID-19 has died in North Korea and hundreds of thousands have shown fever symptoms, state media said on Friday, offering hints at the potentially dire scale of country’s first confirmed outbreak of the pandemic.

About 187,800 people are being treated in isolation after a fever of unidentified origin has “explosively spread nationwide” since late April, the official KCNA news agency reported.

