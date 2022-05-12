  • NATO headquarters in Brussels in 2021. In the wider Nordic region, Norway, Denmark and the three Baltic states are already NATO members, and the addition of Finland and Sweden would likely anger Moscow, which says NATO enlargement is a direct threat to its own security. | REUTERS
KYIV/BRUSSELS – Finland is expected to announce on Thursday its intention to join NATO with Sweden likely to follow soon after, diplomats and officials said, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reshapes European security and the Atlantic military alliance.

NATO allies expect Finland and Sweden to be granted membership quickly, five diplomats and officials said, paving the way for increased troop presence in the Nordic region during the one-year ratification period.

