East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday it will carry out test runs of automated trains with passengers aboard on Tokyo’s Yamanote Line for two months starting around October.
JR East has been testing the automated system on out-of-service trains on the line — one of Tokyo’s most congested — since 2018, and the operator intends to implement the technology around 2028.
Can't view this article?
Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.
Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.