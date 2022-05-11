  • People march in Tokyo's Shibuya district during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2019 parade. | KYODO
The Tokyo metropolitan government said it plans to introduce a system that recognizes partnerships involving sexual minorities from November as it unveiled a new draft proposal on Tuesday.

In order to enact the policy in November, a draft amendment to the existing ordinance on human rights that includes references to the partnership system will be submitted to the Tokyo metropolitan assembly in June, officials said.

