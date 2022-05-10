  • A Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is launched from Plesetsk testing field in Russia in April. | RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA AFP-JIJI
    A Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is launched from Plesetsk testing field in Russia in April. | RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA AFP-JIJI

Asked if Russia would rule out a pre-emptive tactical nuclear strike on Ukraine, Russia’s deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday that a decision on the possible use of nuclear weapons was clearly set out in Russia’s military doctrine, RIA reported.

“We have a military doctrine — everything is written there,” Alexander Grushko was quoted by state news agency RIA as saying.

