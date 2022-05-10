Japan’s biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp. plans to supply carbon neutral steel from the fiscal year starting in 2024, it said on Tuesday.
“There is only one way to overcome the unique difficulties that Japan’s steel industry faces. That is to supply carbon neutral steel ahead of our global competitors,” Nippon Steel Corp. president Eiji Hashimoto said.
