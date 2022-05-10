A 60-meter-long spiral slide attached to the iconic Tsutenkaku Tower in the city of Osaka opened to the public Monday, giving riders a chance to experience a roughly 10-second thrill while enjoying a view of the area.

The new attraction, named Tower Slider, takes people from the third floor of the observation tower at 22 meters above ground to the first basement floor. About 40 people lined up before the ride’s opening at the 108-meter-high tower, a famous tourist spot whose surrounding area is known for its retro atmosphere.