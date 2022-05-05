China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier and six accompanying navy warships was conducting military training with fighter jets and helicopters in the Western Pacific Ocean, the Japanese Defense Ministry announced Wednesday.

The ongoing drills Tuesday in waters that are closely monitored by Japan were likely intended to check military activities in the same area by the U.S., Japan and others, especially as the allies become increasingly vocal over the fate of self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as a renegade province.

The ministry said that the exercises had taken place about 160 kilometers southwest of Okidaito Island. It said earlier that the flotilla of Chinese Navy ships on Monday had passed through the Miyako Strait — a key gateway into the Western Pacific Ocean near Okinawa Prefecture.

The flotilla consisted of four guided-missile destroyers, including the Chinese Navy’s state-of-the-art Type 055 vessel, a Type 901 fast combat support ship and a guided-missile frigate.

According to the ministry, surveillance aircraft and the Izumo — which along with its sister ship, the Kaga, is the MSDF’s largest vessel — were monitoring the Liaoning-led flotilla. Japan also scrambled fighter jets in response to the carrier-based flight operations.

The Chinese Defense Ministry said Tuesday that the flotilla had been dispatched "to conduct realistic combat training in the far seas of the West Pacific" as part of regular annual exercises, adding that the move was in line with international law and was not targeted at another party.

The Liaoning had not been seen in the area since December, when the carrier led another flotilla on a round-trip voyage through the Miyako Strait for similar training involving ship-based helicopters, fighter jets and other warships.

In April last year, another Liaoning-led flotilla passed through the Miyako Strait and then conducted military exercises near democratic Taiwan, which Beijing has vowed to make “routine.”

It remained unclear if the latest exercises would also see the vessels sail near Taiwan.

China sees Taiwan as an inherent part of its territory and a renegade province that must be brought back into the fold — by force if necessary. Its military has conducted scores of sorties into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, which differs from sovereign airspace. Confusion over what the moves are intended to signal has unleashed a flood of concern in both Washington and Tokyo, and raised the specter of military miscalculation.

Both Japan and the United States view Taiwan as a crucial — albeit informal — partner in combating Beijing’s attempts to change the status quo in the region via coercion.

With the Sino-U.S. relationship at its lowest point in decades, the moves have been especially concerning, triggering fears of a new Cold War that would envelop the region.

The Liaoning, a refurbished Soviet vessel, is one of China’s two active carriers. The other is the Shandong, the country’s first domestically produced carrier.

An analysis last November said China was three to six months from launching its third and most modern aircraft carrier, in what would be a key milestone in President Xi Jinping’s effort to project even more power in the high seas. However, the timing of that launch could depend on the COVID-19 pandemic and political considerations — China’s ruling Communist Party is due to hold a key conclave this autumn, where Xi is expected to secure a third term in office.