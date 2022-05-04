Russia’s foreign ministry on Wednesday announced sanctions against 63 Japanese officials, journalists and professors for engaging in what it called “unacceptable rhetoric” against Moscow.
The list includes Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, among other officials.
The sanctions bar the targeted individuals from entering Russia indefinitely, the ministry said.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.