  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in Italy on Tuesday. | POOL / VIA KYODO　
  • Reuters

Russia’s foreign ministry on Wednesday announced sanctions against 63 Japanese officials, journalists and professors for engaging in what it called “unacceptable rhetoric” against Moscow.

The list includes Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, among other officials.

The sanctions bar the targeted individuals from entering Russia indefinitely, the ministry said.

