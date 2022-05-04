North Korea launched at least one apparent ballistic missile on Wednesday, Japan’s Defense Ministry said, as the nuclear-armed country continues its ramped-up pace of weapons testing.

The South Korean military also confirmed the launch of what it said was an unidentified projectile into the Sea of Japan.

The North has conducted a string of launches at a record-setting pace this year, with some observers fearing leader Kim Jong Un could also soon oversee an underground nuclear test for the first time since 2017, when it tested what it said was a thermonuclear weapon.

Late last month, Kim vowed to double down on further developing his nuclear and missile programs, delivering a fiery speech at a rare large-scale military parade that showed off some of the isolated country’s most powerful weapons systems.

Wednesday’s launch also comes after North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile late last month that Japan’s defense minister said was capable of traveling 15,000 kilometers, putting the entire U.S. within striking distance.