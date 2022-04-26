Japan was not among nations Ukraine thanked in a social media video highlighting support it has received in its fight against Russia, with the top government spokesman saying Tuesday the omission may be a result of Tokyo not providing lethal weapons.

“We assume that the gratitude was showed in the context of (thanking countries that provided) military assistance,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

Japan has not provided lethal weapons to Ukraine, although it has decided to send defense equipment including bulletproof vests and clothing that protects against chemical weapons.

“We are now confirming … with the Ukrainian side,” Matsuno said during a news conference in Tokyo.

The 34-second video posted to Twitter by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Monday showed a woman in a military outfit with a voiceover that said, “Ukraine is thankful for your support in this hard time,” while listing 31 countries, including the United States and Britain.

The omission came after the Ukrainian government apologized on Sunday for another Twitter video that showed a picture of the late Japanese Emperor Hirohito next to Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini when referencing the Axis powers’ promotion of Nazism and fascism in World War II.

Japan was allied with Hitler’s Germany and Mussolini’s Italy in the war but the inclusion of the former emperor provoked a strong reaction in Japan.

In addition to bulletproof vests and military-grade clothing, Japan has said it will provide Ukraine with defense equipment such as helmets, protective masks and commercial drones.

But the government has said it has no plan to provide lethal weapons due to its three principles on the transfer of defense equipment that ban defense supply exports to a country that is “party to a conflict” under the country’s post-World War II pacifist Constitution.

Matsuno also said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior government officials have already thanked Japan for its contributions.