Faced with major crises — from the coronavirus pandemic to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been met with steady support at home.

Six months into his tenure, poll results show that Kishida has maintained relatively high approval ratings throughout the period, a rarity among recent prime ministers. Even a post-New Year’s spike in both COVID-19 cases and deaths appears not to have dented his popularity among the public.

Partly this can be attributed to circumstance. The war in Ukraine is an emotive, unifying issue, and Japanese citizens have strongly backed the Kishida administration’s sanctions on Russia following the invasion of its neighbor. Similarly, there was a general lack of trust in the former administration that could only be improved upon by the next leader.

Kishida’s early successes may also, however, be attributed to some shrewd political maneuvering, the unexpected speed of his decision making — even when it forces him to backtrack — and a willingness to learn from his predecessors’ mistakes.

For Ian Neary, professor emeritus of Japanese politics at Oxford University, Kishida has so far performed well and can expect to win broad support for the Liberal Democratic Party in this summer’s Upper House election, particularly given the current lack of competition from the opposition.

If Kishida can turn his early success “into a set of election results that he can claim as a victory (or at least not a loss), he will get to be more than a single year PM,” Neary said.

Pledges and early flip-flopping

From the start, the prime minister emphasized his openness, approachability and malleability as the key strengths of his nascent administration.

Elected as the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in September last year, he pledged to shake up party politics, address a lack of public faith in government and “bring a new form of capitalism into realization.”

Yet many of Kishida’s pre-leadership pledges came unstuck once he won the party vote, a trend that continued after the general election on Oct. 31 extended the LDP’s stay in government.

Early indecisiveness also added credence to the “indecisive man” moniker from his days as Japan’s longest-serving foreign minister.

He was roundly derided, for instance, for the transport ministry’s ban on sales of inbound flights in late November as a precaution against the further spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The unconstitutional move, it was argued, would restrict even Japanese nationals’ ability to enter from overseas.

U.S. President Joe Biden talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a photo session for Group of Seven leaders at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on March 24. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

While the Prime Minister suggested that he was himself unaware of the decision, the issue was highlighted further in early December when the administration rowed back on the decision, reversing the ban.

Elsewhere, facing criticism from former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a negative stock market reaction, Kishida backtracked on a pre-election pledge to increase the capital gains tax. His words, he argued in early October, had been overblown and his intention misinterpreted.

There was also, initially, little visible party reform. An apparent willingness to appease Abe and other LDP heavyweights by offering their allies top-level Cabinet positions fueled the idea that Kishida’s appointments were driven principally by a desire to cement his own power base, rather than promote change.

New approach bearing fruit

Kishida’s decision, however, to avoid alienating senior lawmakers at the start of his reign hinted at a degree of political savvy and long-term thinking.

While there was little danger the LDP would lose the October election, the party did nonetheless lose 14 seats under Kishida’s burgeoning leadership. As a result, the prime minister’s mandate within the party was less convincing than if he had won by a wider margin.

He was also seen to defer heavily to various ministries and agencies, admitting in news conferences that certain key decisions were in the hands of bureaucrats, rather than being subject to the strict top-down directives that characterized the administrations of Abe and Yoshihide Suga.

“The prime minister is not really the Churchillian, energetic type,” said Kiyoto Tsuji, an LDP lawmaker close to Kishida. “He’s a softer type of leader. He listens.”

Some within his own party asked if this bottom-up approach to decision-making could work, assigning blame for early hiccups to a lack of control over key ministries.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on April 8. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

With the notable exception of Abe, however, whose criticism of the prime minister extended to comparing his “new capitalism” plans to socialism, the LDP’s traditional power base remained largely onside. As did the public.

Kishida could be seen to represent something of a change in attitude compared with previous incumbents, Tsuji said. The change in tack showed that the party was “doing its homework” and responding to public wishes.

A fortunate confluence of events?

Additionally, whereas predecessor Suga inherited a host of highly complicated COVID-related issues from Abe, the pandemic outlook when Kishida entered office was much rosier.

By the time he came to office, more than 50% of the population had received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the country seemingly entering a less dangerous phase of the pandemic.

Fumio Kishida celebrates with outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga after being announced as the winner of the Liberal Democrat Party leadership election in Tokyo in September. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

Nonetheless, the new prime minister introduced a stricter set of restrictions on the entry of foreigners — some of which remain in effect today — a move met with near universal approval in Japan.

Elsewhere, his increasingly hawkish geopolitical stance has played well with a public concerned by the recent uptick in international crises, particularly since the turn of the year.

As of the middle of this month, the prime minister enjoyed an approval rating of 52.6%, a figure bolstered by public support for his decisive stance against Russia and the quick decision to fly 20 Ukrainian refugees to Japan aboard a government plane on April 5.

Sterner tests to come

Broadly appealing gestures of this kind were always likely to curry favor with the public.

But there is more to it than that. While Kishida was undoubtedly dealt a set of cards that established a positive basis for his administration, he has also played that hand extremely well, observers say.

“He has seemed generous, for example, with the Ukrainian evacuees without actually giving much away or allowing very many to enter,” said Neary. “He seems to be riding the COVID crisis out with very little public criticism domestically and we can expect him to resist any demands to open Japan up to foreign tourists, at least not until after the election.”

However, with the coronavirus pandemic still an ongoing concern and amid growing resentment at a steep rise in prices, there remain a number of potential banana peels on the road ahead.

For Kishida’s chances of staying in the job long-term, the next six months may prove far more telling than the first.

“His position is of course equally fragile,” Neary added. “A sudden upsurge in omicron or the arrival of a new variant could easily disturb public confidence in him.”

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on April 8. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI