A delegation of lawmakers and policy experts dispatched by South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol arrived in Japan on Sunday for five days of meetings with business leaders, top officials and possibly Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, with all eyes on whether the two sides can show off at least some progress in defrosting chilled bilateral ties.

But laying the groundwork for improving relations is almost certain to be an uphill battle.

Although Yoon and Kishida’s teams have already stressed aligning views in terms of responding firmly to the North Korean nuclear and missile threat, it’s unclear if they will be able to overcome significant obstacles that pose far more serious challenges to the relationship, including festering wartime history and trade issues, observers say.

The seven-member delegation, led by Chung Jin-suk of Yoon’s conservative People Power Party, hopes to meet with Kishida to hand him a letter from Yoon that is believed to outline the incoming South Korean leader’s plan for improving ties, the Yonhap news agency reported Sunday. It said that the meeting wiht Kishida was expected to happen on Wednesday, a day before the delegation returns to Seoul.

Japanese media reports have said Kishida is likely to agree to meet the delegation — despite some opposition within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party — with the two sides discussing ties and the possibility of Kishida attending Yoon’s inauguration ceremony on May 10.

Arrangements were also reportedly being made for Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to meet with the delegation on Monday, while former Prime Ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga would also sit down for talks.

“We are going on this trip with a mindset that we’re fastening the first button of a new Korea-Japan relationship under the Yoon Suk-yeol government,” Chung was quoted as saying ahead of the delegation’s departure Sunday.

“We will meet with figures from various circles of Japan and convey the president-elect’s thought that we need to make efforts for an early improvement and restoration of Korea-Japan relations that have been left unattended for a long period,” he said.

Yoon Suk-yeol | POOL / VIA REUTERS

Yoon has called for a “future-oriented” approach to the relationship, vowing to improve bilateral ties that have fallen into disrepair largely over wartime history issues. His team has stressed the need for a return to the cooperative partnership pledged under a 1998 statement between South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and then-Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi.

That declaration — in which Obuchi expressed “deep remorse” and apologized for “tremendous damage and suffering” that Japan inflicted on Koreans during its 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula — set the stage for closer ties and improved cooperation.

But in the wake of South Korean court rulings on wartime labor compensation and the decision by Seoul to effectively dismember a 2015 agreement with Japan to “finally and irreversibly” settle the issue of “comfort women” who suffered under Japan’s military brothel system before and during World War II, Tokyo has remained steadfast in its view that South Korea should move first to improve ties.

Kishida, who as Japan’s top diplomat at the time helped shepherd through the comfort women agreement, has expressed hope that the two countries can build “healthy” ties under Yoon.

Tokyo, however, has insisted that Seoul honor the 1965 treaty that normalized bilateral ties, which Japan says set the terms for the relationship. For Seoul, that would effectively mean an end to calls for compensation in wartime labor lawsuits and settling the comfort women controversy.

But any push by Yoon to heap pressure on the courts to halt the cases could be viewed as threatening the judiciary’s independence, potentially creating a fresh scandal for a new leader who is already set to enter office with record-low approval ratings and an opposition firmly in control of the National Assembly.

Still, while current liberal President Moon Jae-in has been seen as resistant to compromise, Yoon’s team has appeared far more open to discussing ways to put the history issues in the rearview mirror and move the relationship forward.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the test-firing of a new-type of tactical guided weapon in this undated photo released April 16. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS

Andrew Yeo, a senior fellow and the SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korean Studies at the Brookings Institution, said the Yoon administration may indeed find more success than his predecessor.

In an analysis, Yeo cited three main factors to back this up, noting Yoon’s repeated pledges during his presidential campaign to improve ties; his foreign policy views, which align closely with Tokyo’s; and his apparent willingness “to downplay historical issues tied to past conflict for the sake of improving bilateral as well as U.S.-Japan-South Korea trilateral relations.”

“Yoon is therefore less likely to weaponize South Korea-Japan ties for domestic political gain, which often results in prolonged periods of bilateral antagonism,” Yeo wrote.

In a signal of the importance Yoon has placed on ties — and a marked shift away from Moon’s stance — he has said he hopes to hold his second summit meeting as leader with Kishida after holding talks with U.S. President Joe Biden. The delegation is also the second formed by Yoon, after another team visited the United States earlier this month.

In a statement posted to Facebook just before departing for the trip, Chung, the delegation leader, called the visit “the first step” in revitalizing ties.

“It’s not in our national interests to neglect the relationship between South Korea and Japan,” he wrote, adding that he would convey the view that the two should seek mutually beneficial ties and that responding trilaterally with their ally the United States to North Korea’s saber-rattling was the best way to initially do this.

Yoon has called Seoul’s poor relationship with Tokyo “the Achilles’ heel of South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation,” especially as the three seek to rein in North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

But improvements in the relationship based solely on their response to North Korea is unlikely to be sustainable long-term, meaning a more thorough and introspective re-examination of ties is necessary.

Notably, there have been signs of progress on this front.

Last week, incoming South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin called the controversial 2015 comfort women agreement “official,” adding that joint efforts by the two countries to “recover the honor and dignity of the victims” are most important.

Yoon has has also raised hopes in Tokyo by including Lee Sang-deok, a former South Korean ambassador to Singapore, among the among the delegation’s seven members. Lee previously served as a director-general for Northeast Asian affairs with the country’s Foreign Ministry and led the South Korean side in working-level negotiations for the 2015 comfort women agreement.

Fumio Kishida | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI

Senior Japanese Foreign Ministry officials have praised Yoon’s basic stance, with one characterizing his plan to send the delegation as “a step forward.”

“We can’t leave the issues as they are,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told an April 18 news conference, stressing that “abiding by promises made between governments is fundamental to relations between nations” – a reference to the 1965 bilateral treaty.

Still, some lawmakers in the LDP say Kishida should be wary of going too far with the delegation before Yoon’s inauguration and as unified regional elections in South Korea are scheduled for June 1, potentially putting a damper on any bold moves by the incoming leader’s administration.

“It’s not good for the prime minister himself to show an excessive sense of preoccupation before a workable solution is presented by South Korea,” Masahisa Sato, head of the LDP’s Foreign Affairs Division, wrote on Twitter, adding that it would be sufficient for the foreign minister to meet with them.

Ultimately, the results of the delegation’s visit could hinge on what they present to the Kishida administration and how they present it.

“With Japan, the Yoon team seems pretty ambitious. And honestly … I wonder if they’re a little too ambitious,” Michael Green, a senior vice president for Asia and Japan chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said last week on the think tank’s Asia Chessboard podcast.

Green said that while there are hopes of a kind of “big bang” grand bargain akin to the Obuchi-Kim statement of 1998, “the problem with that argument is that … the very broad Japanese view is the Korean side reopened all these issues and the Korean side’s got to fix it.”

“This is not a mutual series of concessions,” he said.

Information from Jiji added