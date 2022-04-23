A tourist boat with 26 passengers and crew reported it had flooded off eastern Hokkaido on Saturday afternoon, the Japan Coast Guard said.

Patrol boats are heading to the site near the Shiretoko Peninsula for rescue, the coast guard said.

According to NHK, the coast guard said it was contacted at around 1:15 p.m. by the crew of the boat, named Kazu 1, who said that the bow of the ship had flooded and is sinking.

The tour boat reported that the hull was tilted about 30 degrees. They could not be contacted afterward.