Japan, the United States, Australia and New Zealand are scrambling to respond to a newly signed security pact between the Solomon Islands and China that reportedly allows Chinese military fleets to make port calls in the tiny Pacific island nation.

The agreement represents a significant advance for Beijing in the Pacific, with the apparent terms of the deal enabling the stationing of Chinese military forces less than 2,000 kilometers from Australia in a country that has historically had close ties with Canberra.

Japan is considering dispatching Shingo Miyake, parliamentary vice foreign minister, to the Solomon Islands later this month, as well as having Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi visit Palau, a Pacific island country that has diplomatic ties with Taiwan, in early May, according to Kyodo News.

Hayashi on Friday said Japan is still hammering out the details. But he also expressed his concern over the bilateral security pact.

“This agreement, the details of which have not yet been fully disclosed, could have an impact on the security of the Pacific region as a whole,” Hayashi told reporters.

Washington has also sent top officials to the island country, with Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, and Kurt Campbell, the White House’s Indo-Pacific coordinator, arriving there Friday.

“We are concerned that the agreement which was concluded in a nontransparent process follows a pattern we’ve seen before,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Thursday. “It’s a pattern of the PRC (People’s Republic of China) offering shadowy, vague deals with little regional consultation in fishing, resource management, development assistance, and now security and security practices.”

Details of the agreement have yet to be confirmed, with Solomon Islands President Manasseh Sogavare simply saying Wednesday that his country “entered into an arrangement with China with our eyes wide open guided by our national interests.”

But a leaked draft of the pact, posted on Twitter by New Zealand academic Anna Powles, indicates that it would enable the Solomon Islands to request that China send police officers and military personnel to quell internal unrest.

Additionally, it would allow Beijing to dock its ships in the country and deploy its forces to “protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands.” That draft has been verified by the Australian government, the BBC has reported.

The Australian foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday that the nation was “deeply disappointed” by the signing of the pact.

Visiting New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday discussed the need to strengthen Asia-Pacific security ties amid China’s increasing military assertiveness.

“Japan and New Zealand must cooperate in what is a deeply uncertain global environment to support the global recovery from COVID-19, to transition to sustainable economies, and to uphold our shared values at a time when the rules-based order we rely on is being gravely challenged,” Ardern said at a joint news conference.

The Federated States of Micronesia have also expressed concern the pact would disrupt regional security, allowing Chinese naval vessels to replenish in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands.

The Solomon Islands in 2019 switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing.

Information from Reuters added