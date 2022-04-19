An executive at Yoshinoya Co., a popular beef bowl restaurant chain, has been dismissed over a gaffe he made over the weekend at a Tokyo university, in which he called on students to come up with an attractive marketing strategy that would get "innocent young girls" hooked on the meal as though it were drugs.

Yoshinoya Holdings Co., parent company of the chain, said in a statement Tuesday that it dismissed Masaaki Ito, an executive officer at the parent firm and a board member at Yoshinoya, on Monday due to his “intolerable remarks regarding human rights and gender.” It will also reduce compensation for Yoshinoya Holdings President Yasutaka Kawamura by 30% from April through June over the incident.

On Saturday, Ito was invited to give a guest lecture at Waseda University about marketing in the digital era, and he asked students to come up with marketing ideas.

Ito described the goal as something that would make “innocent young girls coming from rural regions, who don’t know a thing about the world, get addicted to (its dishes) like drugs after they eat at (Yoshinoya) for the first time.”

“Once guys start treating them to fancy meals, they’ll never eat (beef bowls),” he said.

The remark instantly became viral, sparking widespread criticism on social media, including from people who appeared to have taken part in the event.

"I can't believe I had to listen to this on campus. They don't have any awareness on (corporate) compliance," said one post on Facebook, which appeared to have been made by one of people at the lecture. "I was beyond disappointed, feeling anger and despair."

Yoshinoya Holdings Co., parent of the Yoshinoya beef bowl restaurant chain, has said it has dismissed an executive over derogatory remarks he made during a university lecture on Saturday. | BLOOMBERG

Following the incident, the company released an apologetic statement on Monday.

“We sincerely apologize to all participants in the lecture and the organizers of the event,” the company said. “We also apologize for any inconvenience and discomfort it caused to our customers and Yoshinoya patrons. We are very sorry (about the incident).”

Yoshinoya also said that Ito, who joined the company in 2018, had admitted to having made the remark and had expressed regret for doing so.

Waseda University, which held the event, also released a statement of apology Monday.

“As the organizers of the course, we deeply apologize for what happened,” it read. “We will once again thoroughly warn lecturers in advance and work to prevent a recurrence of such an incident.”

Amid the turmoil, Yoshinoya decided to cancel a launch event for a new product that was scheduled for Tuesday.

Kuniyoshi Shirai, a professor on risk management at the Graduate School of Social Design in Tokyo, said he was taken aback by the “terrible remark,” which made him think that such comments may have been tolerated within the company.

“It could cast doubt on Yoshinoya’s corporate culture itself,” he said. “He may have been unaware of the fact that information travels instantaneously on social media.”

From a risk management standpoint, public relations officials at companies need to be aware of what their executives will say in public places beforehand, said Shirai.

In Japan, public figures have been criticized for making sexist comments in the past, which at times has prompted them to step down.

In February 2021, Yoshiro Mori, then-head of Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, stepped down from his post after coming under fire at home and abroad for saying meetings with women tend to “drag on” because they talk too much. He later apologized and retracted his remarks.

Information from Kyodo added