Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias pledged Wednesday to work together to resolutely deal with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, criticizing it as a serious breach of international law.

Hayashi said at a press event after meeting with Dendias in Tokyo that the foundation of the international order has been threatened by Moscow’s invasion of its neighboring nation since late February, calling for unity within the international community.

He also expressed grief over the deaths of many residents in Greek communities in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, a major battlefield of the ongoing war.

“I hope we will deepen discussions on how like-minded nations sharing fundamental values can maintain and promote the rules-based, free and open international order,” Hayashi said.

Dendias, who visited the southern port city of Odesa in Ukraine to provide humanitarian relief earlier this month, said he opposes the use of force against the independence of any nation, showing his gratitude to Japan for taking a clear stance on the situation in Ukraine.

The Greek minister also “strongly condemned” North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches as “totally unacceptable” while requesting a visit to Greece by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as soon as possible.