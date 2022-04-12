Nurses in Japan are heading into their communities to meet elderly people and others with health concerns at cafes and other familiar neighborhood locations to promote healthy lifestyles and provide health education and patient care.

Known as community nurses, one of their tasks is to look out for any signs of ill health in those they meet. Hospitals and local governments, meanwhile, are dispatching them to care for older people at a time when the coronavirus pandemic sometimes makes it hard for family members to keep tabs on their elderly loved ones.

Once or twice a month, Yumiko Tsuji, 53, opens her community “health care office” at a cafe in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, checking people’s blood pressure, measuring body fat and giving health care advice while engaging people in conversation.

Nurses like Tsuji help people maintain their physical and mental health with visits to community hubs such as cafes and even gas stations, unlike nurses from hospitals who only make home visits. Aside from conducting health checkups, Tsuji asks people about their interests and everyday activities.

Tsuji, who still regularly works as a home-visitation nurse, began providing health education and care at neighborhood spots such as cafes in 2018 on a voluntary basis. Regular visitors to the consultations include older people who normally tend to shut themselves away at home.

“I hope coming here gives people a renewed appetite for life and that they can lead a healthier lifestyle,” Tsuji said.

The community nurse movement was started by Akiko Yata, 41, who hails from Shimane Prefecture, when she was a nursing student. Yata founded Community Nurse Co. in the city of Unnan in 2017 to educate community nurses after her activities began to attract attention. She says nearly 600 nurses have completed the training course and become an integral part of their communities.

Many local governments and companies have shown strong interest in the movement. For example, the Nara prefectural government began training community nurses in 2018, while a gas company in Fukuoka is considering assigning such community nurses to places in its service area, such as housing complexes where residents are rapidly aging.

In 2020, Yata and her colleagues started a fee-based service called “Nasukuru,” which means “nurses are coming.” For a fee of ¥11,000 ($90), they began sending nurses to private homes twice a month because of increased calls amid the pandemic from people worried about their parents living far away.

The new service is available in Shimane, Tottori, and Ehime prefectures, and has resulted in favorable effects such as getting people out for exercise and improving their dietary habits. Users appreciate the service as it allows them to rapidly notice unusual changes in their parents while providing family-like care.

In the building housing East Japan Railway Co.’s Kumagaya Station in Kumagaya, Saitama, a number of local hospitals, including Konosu Kyosei Hospital, held free trials of the service in January and February.

The service “supports people in their daily life before they need medical assistance,” said Hirofumi Kannari, 38, the director of Konosu Kyosei Hospital.

“If there are community nurses, people should stay healthier longer. We would like to have them become a part of the lives of as many people as possible,” Yata said.