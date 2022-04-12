Demolition of the Nakagin Capsule Tower in Tokyo’s Shimbashi district — an iconic representation of Japan’s metabolist architectural movement — officially kicked off Tuesday, with fans of the building showing up to take a last glimpse of the building.

Scaffolding will be erected around the structure before the tower’s capsules, known to architecture fans the world over for their boxy design and circular windows, are removed — a process that had yet to begin Tuesday, meaning the building’s facade remained unchanged. Demolition work is scheduled to last until April 29.

“I’m not surprised in a way (that it’s being demolished), but it’s sad,” said Tom Bader, an American freelance architect who had come to see the building in the morning. “When you go in the building, it’s deteriorated quite significantly in a lot of areas.

“I think it’s done its job in a lot of ways in promoting the idea, but maybe it’s time has come if there’s no one willing to step forward and financially support it in the way it needs,” he added.

The Nakagin Capsule Tower is known to architecture fans the world over for its boxy design and circular windows. | OSCAR BOYD

Metabolism — an architectural philosophy that prioritized process and adaptation, drawing inspiration from elements of the natural world while also responding to the devastation of Japan in World War II — emerged at the end of the 1950s and would become Japan’s first postwar architectural movement of international significance. Despite the involvement of major architects such as Kenzo Tange, the movement’s work remained largely theoretical — with Kisho Kurokawa’s Nakagin Capsule Tower being a notable exception.

The combination of the building’s distinctive blocky appearance and its cultural importance eventually led to efforts to preserve the building, with that work gaining greater urgency after 2007, when support for demolition by capsule owners passed the crucial 80% threshold. The 2008 financial crisis ultimately prevented that from going ahead, but a sense that the tower’s days were numbered lingered.

The facade of the Nakagin Capsule Tower remained unchanged in Tokyo on Tuesday, before demolition officially begins. | OSCAR BOYD

The group working to preserve the building had solicited a conservation-minded foreign buyer, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted those plans. The coronavirus also undermined plans to hold an international conference in Tokyo by Docomomo, an international organization dedicated to researching and conserving modern architecture, which it had been hoped would draw further attention to the building’s plight.

For fans of Nakagin Capsule Tower and metabolist architecture, all is not lost, however. Capsule House-K, Kurokawa’s countryside villa in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, incorporates features similar to the architect’s more famous building, and it has been renovated thanks to a crowdfunding campaign. Since December, it has been taking bookings as an accommodation facility.

One capsule is also preserved at the Museum of Modern Art Saitama, with negotiations over acquisitions by similar institutions, including by those in Europe, ongoing.