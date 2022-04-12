To ousted leader Imran Khan, Pakistan’s new prime minister is simply a “slave of America” who conspired with the U.S. to remove his government and reorient the nation’s foreign policy.

Yet those close to Shehbaz Sharif, chosen by lawmakers on Monday after Khan was removed in a no-confidence vote, describe a man adept at balancing ties between powerful actors — whether it be the U.S., China, Russia or even Pakistan’s own military, which staged a coup against his brother more than two decades ago.

“Shehbaz Sharif would really like to pursue friendly relationships with all countries,” said Miftah Ismail, a former finance minister who worked with Sharif when he headed Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province. “We would love to have good relations with the U.S. and China, and of course Russia.”

Sharif’s ability to reset Pakistan’s foreign policy will be much harder after Khan accused the U.S. of pushing for his ouster, stoking anti-Americanism in a bid to delegitimize the new government and return to power in an election that must be held by August 2023. Khan rallied supporters across Pakistan Sunday night to protest what he called “U.S.-backed regime change,” and dozens of lawmakers in his party resigned Monday to pressure Sharif.

The discord threatens to complicate Sharif’s talks with the International Monetary Fund to secure $3 billion remaining from a loan program to shore up the nation’s finances. Pakistan’s stocks and rupee soared on Monday on optimism at obtaining the funds, which were held up after Khan cut fuel and electricity prices to help the country’s 230 million people cope with Asia’s second-fastest inflation.

Even before taking power, Sharif found himself on the defensive. When speaking last month about the importance of good U.S. ties for Pakistan’s economic prospects, his remark that “beggars can’t be choosers” triggered Khan’s taunts. Sharif later clarified the comments by saying “true independence comes from self-reliance.”

The exchange showed the challenges facing a politician who has often been more comfortable working behind the scenes rather than on stage as a fiery political orator. Whereas Khan built up a personality cult stemming from his fame as a former cricket star, Sharif has said he would defer to his older brother Nawaz Sharif and other key party leaders if they disagreed with his proposals on foreign and economic policy.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan | AFP-JIJI

“Shehbaz is known for being a sharp and efficient manager and leader — but he’s never been prime minister,” said Michael Kugelman, senior associate for South Asia at the Washington-based Wilson Center. “Like Khan, he’ll be put to the test if faced with a post he’s never held before, with all the immense challenges that come with that and especially in an environment of hyper partisanship and serious economic crisis.”

In his first remarks after taking power on Monday, Shehbaz Sharif said he would hold a public hearing on Khan’s claims that the U.S. sent his government a threatening letter and vowed to resign “if there is any iota of conspiracy.” Shehbaz Sharif pledged good ties with “all-weather friend” China while also seeking better ties with the U.S. and Europe. He made no mention of the IMF as he vowed to turn Pakistan into “a paradise for investment through wonderful policies.”

“Our relations have seen upheavals, no doubt,” he said of the U.S. “At times our ties saw some confusion, but does that mean we should ruin our relations with them? No, we would have to maintain these relations on the basis of equality.”

Ahead of Khan’s ouster, the U.S. repeatedly denied his claims of a foreign conspiracy and said it respects Pakistan’s constitutional process. On Monday ahead of the parliament vote, Chinese Foreign Minister spokesman Zhao Lijian said Pakistan would remain an “iron clad” partner no matter who took power.

Both Sharif brothers spent about seven years in exile in Saudi Arabia and London following a 1999 coup by Gen. Pervez Musharraf. Upon his return Shehbaz Sharif soon found himself returning to power in Punjab, where he built a reputation as a pro-business administrator.

A habitual early riser who would hold meetings at 7 a.m., Sharif was known to make surprise visits to local government offices to keep bureaucrats on their toes and took a keen interest in infrastructure projects in Lahore, Punjab’s capital. The city soon became more developed than other major metro areas in Pakistan, with an extensive road network and the first modern train service.

“He is not a man of popular politics — he isn’t that kind of leader,” said Sohail Warriach, Lahore-based senior editor at the local newspaper Jang. “His expertise is management and execution.”

After his brother became prime minister again, their party unveiled the $46 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor — a foundational piece of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative. Chinese officials became enamored when he oversaw construction of a coal plant in 22 months that Beijing expected to take 36 months, referring to his approach “Shehbaz speed.”

“Shehbaz Sharif is very pro-business and he would really like to revive the CPEC and increase the speed of the projects that are under way,” said Ismail, the former finance minister. “We understand that China has been a friend in all times whenever Pakistan has needed it.”

Supporters of Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s newly elected prime minister, celebrate in Lahore on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

Shehbaz Sharif’s critics say his business acumen came with a lot of corruption. He’s facing a number of money laundering and graft charges, including over an allegation that he canceled a low-cost housing contract in Punjab and transferred the work to a company connected to him. The Sharif family has called the charges politically motivated, saying the Khan administration sought to keep them out of politics.

Unlike Khan, Shehbaz Sharif has also managed to maintain solid ties with the military, which has ruled Pakistan for almost half of its history and maintains influence in formulating foreign policy. During his brother’s premiership, Shehbaz Sharif often helped to build consensus when the two sides didn’t see eye-to-eye.

The new leader’s solid relations with key generals will give him greater credibility in dealing with U.S. President Joe Biden and his European allies, particularly in helping stabilize a Taliban-led Afghanistan, according to retired general Talat Masood.

Shehbaz Sharif would focus on avoiding “a situation where Pakistan could be embarrassed,” Masood said.

One major decision facing the new leader will be whether to give Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa an extension as army chief when his term expires in November. Khan had publicly sparred with Bajwa over military promotions and was said to favor a rival for the top job, leading to the deterioration of a relationship that had helped him stay in power.

Khan’s claims that the U.S. was seeking to oust him also didn’t sit well with military. Shortly afterward, Bajwa gave a speech saying that Pakistan wanted to broaden and balance ties with both Washington and Beijing.

“Overall, a reset in foreign policy will take time, given the baggage of the past couple of decades,” said Kamran Bokhari, director at the Washington-based New Lines Institution for Strategy and Policy. “Especially the damage done during Imran Khan’s government.”