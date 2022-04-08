Japan is considering measures to curb imports of Russian coal, signaling a potential policy shift by in one of the world’s biggest energy importers.

The island nation “will aim to stop importing coal from Russia” as a longer-term goal and will over time use energy conservation, other power generation and alternative country supply to reduce its dependency on Russia, trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday. Japan had previously drawn a line at cutting energy ties to Russia because of its heavy dependence on fuel imports.

The comment follows a statement made by the Group of Seven leaders on Thursday, saying that the countries will ban new investment into Russia’s energy sector and expand trade restrictions, including phasing out and banning coal imports. Japan is the third-biggest coal importer, and gets about 13% of its power-generating supply from Russia.

Hagiuda’s comments also come after the European Union agreed to ban Russian coal imports, in a direct response to reports that the country’s forces committed apparent war crimes in Ukraine. Local media Nikkei earlier reported Japan’s plan to gradually wind down imports and also consider additional financial sanctions.

Japan, which imports almost all of its energy needs, has been forced to reckon with its dependence on Russian resources since the conflict in Ukraine started. The country’s trade ministry convened a panel meeting at the end of March in order to strengthen energy security and target curbing dependence on Russian fuel, discussing measures like installing energy-conserving infrastructure at steel mills to use less coal.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said last week that the country wouldn’t withdraw from the Sakhalin 1 offshore oil joint venture with Russia, or the Sakhalin 2 liquefied natural gas export project, citing Japan’s energy security needs.

Meanwhile, the government said Thursday Japan will release an additional 15 million barrels of oil reserves in a coordinated effort by members of the International Energy Agency to stabilize the market amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The release, tapping both private and state reserves, will be one of the largest by the country. The IEA, consisting of 31 members, is moving ahead with a collective oil stock release of 120 million barrels, led by the United States.

Kishida said Japan’s contribution is the second largest after 60 million barrels from the United States.

“Japan will do what it can ahead of schedule,” Kishida told reporters.

Japan had committed earlier to releasing 7.5 million barrels, equivalent to about four days of domestic consumption.

As of late January, Japan held oil stockpiles capable of covering 146 days in state reserves and 87 days in private reserves. It also had reserves for three more days in cooperation with oil-producing countries.

The IEA agreed at an extraordinary ministerial meeting earlier this month that the additional release was necessary to stabilize the global energy market.

Oil prices remain high amid concerns over a supply crunch, as the agency has predicted about 2.5 million barrels per day of Russian oil exports could be halted since April due largely to sanctions by the international community.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol tweeted Wednesday that the joint release includes 60 million barrels contributed by the U.S. as part of its overall draw from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve and that more details of specific contributions from member countries would be announced soon.

The move marks the second coordinated oil stock release by the Paris-based agency since Moscow’s invasion began on Feb. 24. IEA member countries had previously pledged to tap a total of 62.7 million barrels in March.

In late March, Washington announced plans for its largest-ever release of emergency oil reserves, totaling 180 million barrels over six months. The amount includes the 60 million barrels to be contributed to the IEA coordinated action, according to local media reports.

The latest IEA release will be the fifth collective action to tap emergency stocks, following measures taken in 1991, 2005, 2011 and on March 1, 2022, according to the agency.

IEA members have said that Russia, the world’s third-largest oil producer and a major petroleum products exporters, plays an outsized role on the global energy market and its war in Ukraine continues to put significant strains on it, resulting in heightened price volatility.

They have voiced support for the sanctions against Russia, with the governing board of the IEA encouraging member countries to help supply oil products to Ukraine.