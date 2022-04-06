Japanese students forced to suddenly depart Russia are hoping to make use of their language skills and act as a bridge between their country and Moscow, following the latter’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I want to take on a job that would make use of my Russian-language skills,” said Sakurako Mitsushima, a fourth-year student at Osaka University who was studying at Moscow State University.

She recalled how her dream life in the Russian capital was suddenly halted after the Russian military attack, which has led to the deaths of more than 1,400 civilians and caused more than 4 million more to flee, according to the United Nations.

Mitsushima said she felt a drastic change in the atmosphere in Moscow from Feb. 24, when the Russian military operation started. She saw signs and stickers reading “No War” posted on walls and poles everywhere in the city. They would then be removed only to soon reappear.

A local resident holds up a placard that reads ‘I’ve had enough of murders’ in front of a train station in Moscow on Feb. 27. Their face is pixelated for privacy reasons. | SAKURAKO MITSUSHIMA / VIA KYODO

“I was surprised at how the anti-war mood heightened,” the 21-year-old said, adding how she saw an anti-war protester holding up a placard that read “I’ve had enough of murders.”

Mitsushima said she was scheduled to stay until June but decided to return home early, as she was worried about how she would be able to sustain her day-to-day life given the exclusion of Russia from the SWIFT international money transfer network.

Just before boarding a plane to leave Russia on March 4, she recounted how she was filled with emotion due to the circumstances that forced her departure.

Currently taking online classes with the university in Moscow, she stressed the need for interactions between people in Japan and Russia, saying Russian people should not be considered evil because of the actions of their leaders.

A fourth-year student at Tokyo University of Foreign Studies whose stay also was cut short all too abruptly also believes that now is a good time to utilize his language skills.

The 22-year-old student, who asked not to be named, said he had just entered Russia in February to study at St. Petersburg University. He returned to Japan on March 9.

During his short time there, he frequently visited a theater to watch ballet and eventually became friends with staffers there. He recalled one of the staff members telling him that she did not see this war as necessary.

His dream is to invite a ballet company from overseas to perform in Japan.

“I hope there will be peace soon and I can convey to Japan the cultures of Russia and Ukraine,” he said.