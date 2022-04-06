The United States, Britain and Australia have agreed to work together to develop “advanced hypersonic and counter-hypersonic” weapons under their AUKUS trilateral security pact as China and Russia continue to make leaps in their own hypersonic programs.

The move, announced Tuesday, also left the door open for other partner countries such as Japan to work with AUKUS nations on the issue in the future in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The bloody war there has triggered concern in Asia over the region’s own increasingly severe security environment.

Much of the early focus on the AUKUS alliance — formed last September and widely seen as a trilateral attempt at countering China’s increasingly potent military power in the region and beyond — had been on nuclear submarines.

The situation in Ukraine, however, appeared to have added momentum to announcing other areas of cooperation, with the three countries’ leaders using a joint statement to reaffirm their commitment to AUKUS and to a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” region.

“In light of Russia’s unprovoked, unjustified, and unlawful invasion of Ukraine, we reiterated our unwavering commitment to an international system that respects human rights, the rule of law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion,” the leaders said.

The importance of this commitment, they said in another statement, “has only grown” in response to the invasion. And cooperating in both developing hypersonic missiles and the means of countering such weapons offered one immediate opportunity for the fledgling alliance to highlight this stance.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday that the move was intended to help create a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region.

“We do these things to keep Australians safe; we do these things to bring balance and strategic certainty to our region,” Morrison said Wednesday, adding that achieving this goal would also include working with “the Quad,” which groups Japan, Australia, India and the United States.

“The reason we invest in all of these things is to create a peaceful environment and a stable environment in our region, not one driven by conflict,” he said.

Hypersonic missiles typically are defined as those that are capable of evading missile defenses and travel at five times faster than the speed of sound, or about 6,200 kilometers per hour (3,850 miles per hour). However, analysts say that despite the focus on speed, which is often similar to or even slower than that of traditional ballistic missiles that fly on more or less set trajectories, hypersonics are highly maneuverable.

In addition to nuclear submarines and hypersonic weapons, the three countries also said they were accelerating their investments and experiments in quantum computing, artificial intelligence, cybercapabilities, electronic warfare and other technologies.

While the leaders said they were “pleased with the progress” of the AUKUS pact so far, they also pointedly left the door open for future cooperation with others, including Japan.

“As our work progresses on these and other critical defense and security capabilities, we will seek opportunities to engage allies and close partners,” the leaders said.

On Wednesday, Japan welcomed the AUKUS announcement, with the government’s top spokesman saying that Tokyo will “continue to strengthen cooperation in various ways” with the three “important security and defense partners.”

“In the wake of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific region is in need of further strengthening security cooperation among allies and like-minded countries, and Japan commends (the AUKUS announcement) as a timely response,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference.

Japan has voiced an interest in working with the U.S. to counter the hypersonic threat, with the allies’ top diplomats and defense chiefs agreeing in January to conduct a joint analysis focused on future cooperation in counter-hypersonic technology. The Defense Ministry has already budgeted money for full-fledged research into developing railguns that fire projectiles at very high speeds using electromagnetic force as a way of intercepting hypersonic missiles.

Much of Tokyo’s recent focus on developing ways of combating hypersonics has stemmed from nuclear-armed North Korea’s spate of missile launches, including a claimed hypersonic missile test earlier this year.

Russia has also invested heavily in the technology. Late last month, it announced that it had for the first time fired its Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, destroying targets in Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed the firing, calling the weapon “almost impossible to stop.”

China has also plowed cash into hypersonics, with the head of the U.S. Strategic Command saying that Beijing’s pursuit of intercontinental ballistic missile-launched hypersonic glide vehicle technology has “serious implications for strategic stability.”

A test last July by China “resulted in 40,000 kilometers distance flown and over 100 minutes of flight time — the greatest distance and longest flight time of any land attack weapon system of any nation to date,” Adm. Charles Richard wrote in prepared testimony for the U.S. House Defense Appropriations subcommittee Tuesday.

The same day, the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Air Force announced that it had recently successfully tested a hypersonic cruise missile produced by Lockheed Martin, the United States’ second successful in-flight test of such a weapon.

Experts say AUKUS nations are likely to focus on producing land-attack and anti-ship hypersonic cruise missiles employing scramjet engines that enable them to fly at a steady altitude with sustained speeds.

China also is believed to have a hypersonic scramjet program, though its focus at the moment appears to be on hypersonic glide vehicles such as the one tested last July.

“This seems to be where AUKUS seeks to compete,” said Malcolm Davis, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

“It’s a strong message to China,” he added.

Davis said that while some observers have dismissed hypersonics as “all hype,” their speed and maneuverability does give them an important capability.

“So clearly there is a message there for allies as well — I’d say Japan should take note and consider how they could participate, but that would probably require a ‘JAUKUS’ agreement — maybe sometime soon.”