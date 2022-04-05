Over 4,000 people have applied to become astronauts for JAXA, government sources said Tuesday, as the agency opened recruitment for the first time in 13 years with an eye on sending people to the International Space Station and on U.S.-led lunar exploration missions.

A record number of people applied as the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency for the first time dropped the requirement that candidates have a university education. The change was made in the hope of recruiting people with a wide range of experience.

However, applicants were required to have at least three years of work experience as of late March, with some academic qualifications being considered as meeting this requirement.

Those selected after an initial screening will go through four rounds of examinations. JAXA aims to finish the recruitment process by February next year, with the number of successful applicants not decided in advance.

The number of hopefuls jumped from 963 in the previous recruitment in 2008 with that number likely impacted by a JAXA decision to extend a deadline for the submission of medical reports, taking into account that health checks may have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)