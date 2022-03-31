  • The epicenter of the earthquake that occurredon March 31 at 8:52 p.m. is located in Northwestern Chiba Prefecture | GOOGLE MAPS
    The epicenter of the earthquake that occurredon March 31 at 8:52 p.m. is located in Northwestern Chiba Prefecture | GOOGLE MAPS

  • Staff report

  • SHARE

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake, which measured 4 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 70 kilometers northwestern Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday at 8:52 p.m. JST.

Please check the detailed information link below to get the latest tsunami warning data.

As a precaution, those near coastal areas are advised to move to higher ground.

More information:

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,