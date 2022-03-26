U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel traveled to Hiroshima on Saturday, meeting with hibakusha and others ahead of a visit to the site of the city’s atomic bombing with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Emanuel wrote on Twitter that he had met with bombing survivor Shigeaki Mori, who shared an emotional embrace with then-U.S. President Barack Obama in 2016 during the leader’s historic visit to the city.

“There is a lot that I have seen and discussed during my time in Japan, but it’s hard to find the words that capture my feelings after today’s meeting with Shigeaki Mori. Thank you, Mr. Mori, for your courage,” Emanuel wrote.

Mori was just 8 when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city on Aug. 6, 1945.

Emanuel, a former White House chief of staff to Obama, and Kishida, who represents a constituency in the city, were set to offer prayers and flowers to victims of the U.S. atomic bombing, at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

Emanuel had told Kishida when he arrived in Japan that he hoped to visit the city. The visit by the U.S. ambassador, who is known for his close ties to President Joe Biden, could set the stage for a similar visit by the U.S. leader should he travel to Japan later this year.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to graduates of the Japan Coast Guard Academy in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO

On Tuesday, the mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki met with Emanuel and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and requested that Biden visit their cities during his planned trip to Japan. Nagasaki was devastated by an atomic bomb three days after Hiroshima at the tail end of World War II.

The visit to Hiroshima by Emanuel and Kishida was initially scheduled for Feb. 26 but was postponed following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

During the visit, the pair are expected to underscore the unity of their two countries in opposing any move by Russia to use nuclear weapons in the ongoing war in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered veiled threats to use his nuclear arsenal.

In January, the Japanese and U.S. governments issued a joint statement in which they urged world leaders to visit Hiroshima and Nagasaki to “raise and sustain awareness.”

Information from Kyodo added