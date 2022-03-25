Shionogi & Co. has signed a basic agreement with the government to supply an oral COVID-19 treatment it is now developing, the firm said Friday.
The government is considering buying a million doses of the drug, pending regulatory approval, the company added in a statement.
Shares of the company surged as much as 3.9% on the news, versus a decline of 0.3% in Tokyo’s benchmark index.
Last month Shionogi sought approval for the pill, a protease inhibitor known as S-217622 that would become Japan’s third anti-viral approved for coronavirus patients, following those developed by Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co.
The company has global aspirations for the pill, saying last week it would launch a late-stage trial worldwide with U.S. government support. Chief Executive Isao Teshirogi has said production could reach 10 million doses a year.
