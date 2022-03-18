A magnitude 5.5 earthquake, which measured a strong 5 on Japan’s intensity scale, struck at a depth of 20 kilometers off the coast of Iwate Prefecture on Friday at 11:25 p.m.
No tsunami warning was issued.
Friday’s temblor followed a magnitude 7.4 quake off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture on Wednesday night that left at least three people killed and many more injured.
- Detailed information about this earthquake from the Yahoo! Japan Weather & Disaster website
- Detailed information about this earthquake from the Japan Meteorological Agency website
- The Japan Meterological Agency website
- An explanation of shindo, Japan’s earthquake intensity scale.
- A guide to what to do before, during and after an earthquake.
- Our portal for disaster-related information
