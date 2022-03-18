  • The epicenter of the earthquake that occurredon March 18 at 11:25 p.m. is located in off the coast of Iwate Prefecture | GOOGLE MAPS
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake, which measured a strong 5 on Japan’s intensity scale, struck at a depth of 20 kilometers off the coast of Iwate Prefecture on Friday at 11:25 p.m.

No tsunami warning was issued.

Friday’s temblor followed a magnitude 7.4 quake off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture on Wednesday night that left at least three people killed and many more injured.

