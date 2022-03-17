Residents in northeastern Japan were shaken after a powerful earthquake struck the region late Wednesday, serving as a poignant reminder of the mega-quake that brought death and widespread devastation to the Tohoku region just over 11 years earlier.

Tsunami warnings rang out Wednesday night in Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, which were both devastated by the March 11, 2011, quake and tsunami. Then, people were forced to flee to the safety of higher ground as tsunami surges caused destruction along the coast.

On Wednesday night, buildings were damaged as walls and ceilings were shaken, while millions of homes, including some in parts of Tokyo, were left without power as local authorities scrambled to grasp the extent of the damage.

Akiko Ogai, a 48-year-old woman in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, left her home by car after the shaking stopped and headed for higher ground, conjuring up memories of the trauma of 11 years ago when her home was swept away by tsunami.

Later, she and eight family members spent the night at a gymnasium that served as an evacuation center.

“As I couldn’t sleep well, I’d like to return home after I receive food and water. I’m so glad that the whole family is safe,” she said.

A blackout hit a Soma municipal office that is not far from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, which was crippled by the 2011 disaster.

“I felt two big quakes and saw parked cars bouncing up and down because the ground was shaking,” a guard at the office said.

The quake struck at around 11:36 p.m., unlike the 2011 disaster, which struck in the afternoon. Traffic signals went out in front of Sendai Station and fire truck and ambulance sirens blared in the prefectural capital.

A woman cleans up broken glasses and scattered items at her house in Shinchi, Fukushima Prefecture, on Thursday after a powerful quake hit the Tohoku region the night before. | KYODO

There were many calls for emergency assistance and rescue services across a wide area of the Tohoku region and the magnitude 7.4 quake left at least four people dead and more than 140 injured.

“The shaking was tremendous,” said a 46-year-old woman in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture. She was at home when the quake hit the area and immediately fled to a nearby junior high school.

In the town of Zao, a piece of the ceiling at a venue used for COVID-19 vaccinations fell due to the quake.

“The tremor was so big that I had to hold a pillar to keep standing up. I recalled the Great East Japan Earthquake 11 years ago,” said Zao’s 70-year-old Mayor Hideto Murakami.

In Shiroishi, over 70 passengers exited a derailed shinkansen at around 4:30 a.m. after a five-hour wait.

“(The shaking) made me feel like I was bouncing,” 37-year-old passenger Akinobu Kanno said .

Shoma Kitagawa, 28, said the power went out after the tremor and passengers gathered in one car to keep warm. “It was a really long wait,” Kitagawa said.

In Tokyo, people lined up to get taxis home as train operations were temporarily suspended. There were reports of people being trapped in elevators and train cars.

“I have no idea how I can get to my hotel,” said a man who was in Tokyo on a business trip.

A wide area of the fashionable Ginza district, known for its nightlife, was plunged into darkness.

COVID-19 curbs are in place in the Tokyo metropolitan area, also including Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa prefectures, until Monday to curb infections.

“I told our customers to go home, but I couldn’t finish my work because the power was out,” said Yoshiki Motomiya, a 43-year-old worker at a pub in Tokyo.