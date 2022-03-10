Hitachi Ltd. said Thursday it will suspend its business operations in Russia, following other major Japanese companies, as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

After a request from a Ukrainian deputy prime minister, Hitachi said in a statement that it is pausing all manufacturing activities in Russia for the time being and suspending exports to the country.

Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Twitter earlier this week that he had urged the Japanese industrial conglomerate to stop supplying products and services in Russia.

Disclosing a letter addressed to Hitachi Executive Chairman and CEO Toshiaki Higashihara, he said, “We call on your company to end any relationships and stop doing business in the Russian Federation until the Russian aggression in Ukraine is fully stopped and fair order is restored.”

Hitachi said the Russian market only accounts for about 0.5% of its consolidated sales forecast for the business year ending this month. It manufactures and sells construction machines in the country.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., a subsidiary, had already announced the suspension of heavy machinery exports to Russia.

Many Japanese companies have halted business operations in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Toyota Motor Corp. suspended operations at its plant in St. Petersburg last Friday, citing supply chain disruptions. Meanwhile, Nissan Motor Co. said Monday it plans to temporarily halt production at its factory in the Russian city.