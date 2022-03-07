Japan is discussing a ban on oil imports from Russia with the United States and European countries, a government source close to the matter said Monday, as Moscow’s attack on populated areas and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine continues.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida underscored the need for Japan to act with Western countries in dealing with Russia’s aggression against Ukraine as he appeared at a House of Councillors Budget Committee session.

While the international community has been stepping up pressure on Russia since its invasion on Feb. 24, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that Washington and European allies are now exploring banning imports of Russian oil.

“We should not think it is somebody else’s problem in Europe. International order also covering Asia is being shaken,” Kishida said during the parliamentary session.

He also said Russia and China have maintained close relations and the Japanese government will “pay close attention to the moves of the two countries, including their foreign policies.”

The situation in Ukraine escalated by Russia, a major oil producer, has sent oil prices higher and stocks lower, with the Nikkei stock index plunging over 3% in the morning in Tokyo. Japan counts Russia as its fifth-biggest supplier of crude oil.

Amid growing fears over potential serious ramifications for the global economy, there are some calls in Japan to invoke a trigger clause designed to cut gasoline taxes.

Kishida said in the Upper House committee he will consider every option to ease the impact of the soaring oil prices on Japan’s economy.

But the government is likely to forgo invoking the clause at least for the time being, as it has already decided on increasing subsidies for oil wholesalers.

Europe relies on Russia for crude oil and natural gas but has become more open to the idea of banning Russian products in the past 24 hours, a source familiar with the discussions said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said in a Sunday letter that the chamber is “exploring” legislation to ban the import of Russian oil and that Congress intends to enact this week $10 billion in aid for Ukraine in response to Moscow’s military invasion of its neighbor.

The White House is also talking with the Senate Finance Committee and House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee about a potential ban, the source said.

Still, Blinken also stressed the importance of maintaining steady oil supplies globally.

“We are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course, at the same time, maintaining a steady global supply of oil,” Blinken said.

So far, the U.S. has stopped short of targeting Russia’s oil and gas exports as the Biden administration weighs the impacts on global oil markets and U.S. energy prices.

Asked if the U.S. has ruled out banning Russian oil imports unilaterally, Blinken said, “I’m not going to rule out taking action one way or another, irrespective of what they do, but everything we’ve done, the approach starts with coordinating with allies and partners.”

He said there were a series of additional measures that the U.S. was looking at to increase the pressure on Russia, but he did not provide any details on what the new measures would be.