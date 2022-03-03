The omicron variant of the coronavirus is more deadly and causes more cases of pneumonia than the seasonal flu, several members of the health ministry’s COVID-19 advisory board have said in a provisional assessment that could serve as a warning for people to remain vigilant.

More than two years after COVID-19 began to wreak havoc in Japan and around the world, some experts believe the pandemic’s endgame may be in sight, but Wednesday’s finding is a reminder that the coronavirus still poses a threat.

The fatality rate wasn’t easy to determine.

It is extremely difficult to accurately assess the risk of mortality of COVID-19 and influenza because it is impossible to measure the actual number of people infected, so the experts generally rely on what is called a case fatality rate (CFR). That is calculated by dividing the number of confirmed deaths from the disease by the total number of confirmed cases. But CFR isn’t perfect and can both overestimate or underestimate the actual risk of death.

Under those limitations, more than a dozen experts, who submitted their findings to the advisory board, estimated the ratio of deaths to cumulative COVID-19 cases since Jan. 1 was 0.13% — the omicron-fueled wave of the virus grew quickly after New Year’s Day. In contrast, the flu’s case fatality rate based on the number of related excess deaths in the 2018-19 flu season, divided by the estimated number of patients, was 0.01% to 0.052%.

Separately, another CFR for flu was also calculated based on the number of patients who visited a medical institution for seasonal flu between September 2017 and August 2020. Around 0.09% of those patients died within 28 days of their visit. But Tatsuya Noda, an associate professor at Nara Medical University who estimated the figure based on the national database on medical expenditures and health check-ups, said the figure significantly overestimated the true risk. Before the pandemic, many people with flu-like symptoms likely opted to recover at home and not seek medical treatment, he said, inflating the figure.

Meanwhile, the case fatality rate for COVID-19 from January 2020 to October 2021 based on the cumulative excess deaths divided by the cumulative number of infections was 4.25%.

With COVID-19, there is a lag between a rise in infections and a rise in deaths as it takes time for the virus to cause severe illness. After adjusting for the delay, the case fatality rate in Japan exceeded 5% in June 2020, but has been on a downward trend since then, falling below 1% since the latter half of 2021, the experts said.

“Further accumulation and analysis of data is needed, but based on the reported data, it can be concluded that… the fatality rate of novel coronavirus infections with the omicron variant is considered to be higher than for seasonal influenza,” said the joint statement prepared by the advisory panel’s member, Dr. Hitoshi Oshitani, who also serves as the professor at Tohoku University’s Graduate School of Medicine.

Some experts envision a future threat from COVID-19 on par with the seasonal flu as the omicron variant, which has spurred an unprecedented rise in cases nationwide, was said to cause mostly mild cases. That hope, at least for omicron, may have been premature. Due to the massive spike in cases amid the sixth wave, recent weeks have seen daily COVID-19 death tallies in Japan surge to record highs. Though masking remains nearly universal in Japan, some countries like Britain and the U.S. have decided to live with the coronavirus and drop mask requirements.

“Fortunately, omicron turned out to be not as virulent as the previous variants, but we may see more infectious and more virulent variants in the future,” said Joe Chiba, professor emeritus at the Tokyo University of Science. “We always have to think about the best and worst outcome based on the assumptions that mutations would continue and take various measures.”