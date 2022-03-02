KKR & Co.-owned parts supplier Marelli Holdings Co. will file to renegotiate its debts with Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and other lenders via an alternative dispute resolution in Japan on Tuesday, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The auto parts company, created in 2019 when KKR merged its Calsonic Kansei and Magneti Marelli units, will continue to operate while working with creditors on a reorganization, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The first meeting among the lenders is set for March 7, they said.

Marelli, a key supplier for automakers Nissan Motor Co. and Stellantis NV, had at least ¥1.1 trillion ($9.5 billion) in total debt as of September, according to people with knowledge of the finances. Marelli and Mizuho aim to deliver specific details about the ADR-based reorganization in April, and secure agreement from all lenders in May, they said. If they fail to agree on a restructuring plan, Marelli could face a court-led debt-resolution procedure, which could force the lenders to write off all or part of their loans to the auto parts supplier.

Japan’s three megabanks, Mizuho, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., raised their loan-loss provisions for Marelli during the October-December quarter, the people said.

The alternative debt resolution procedure in Japan lets a company under financial strain renegotiate its debt with creditors, while continuing to operate its business as usual. During the turnaround ADR process, negotiations between a company and its creditors are facilitated by three independent mediators with legal and accounting expertise, who are chosen by the Japanese Association of Turnaround Professionals and appointed by the economy ministry.

Anita Davis, a spokeswoman for KKR, declined to comment, saying that there was no change to KKR’s commitment to back Marelli’s “work to deliver reliable, high-quality and innovative components for its customers globally” and that KKR will continue to support Marelli “as it works to position itself as an automotive leader for the future, notwithstanding the current challenges the industry is facing globally.”

Nicola McGowan, a spokeswoman for Marelli, declined to comment.

KKR’s total investment in Marelli is roughly ¥200 billion, including the acquisition of Calsonic Kansei, Magneti Marelli and a capital increase last year, people with knowledge of the matter said. Separately, Mizuho Bank and the Development Bank of Japan each hold about ¥35 billion of preferred stock, they said.

The turnaround ADR procedure stipulates that shareholders give up their rights to the concerned business, and that corporate officer resign, according guidelines published by the association.

Another key factor is Nissan, formerly a major shareholder in Calsonic Kansei, which can only promise future orders and provide funding if Marelli goes through with the turnaround ADR process.

Azusa Momose, a spokeswoman for Nissan, said: “Marelli is an important partner for Nissan like other suppliers, and Nissan maintains appropriate levels of collaboration.” A representative for Stellantis didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Marelli sales plummeted last year as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, disrupting supply chains, chip supplies and automobile manufacturing across the globe. The company employs about 54,000 people and operates about 170 facilities around the world to manufacture lighting systems, air conditioning, electric motors, suspensions and other components for carmakers across the globe.

To prevent Marelli from running out of funds during the ADR process, Mizuho and other banks are lining up ¥100 billion in financial support, the people said. Mizuho will provide a bridge loan of ¥20 billion, while also considering whether to allow Marelli to withdraw a deposit of ¥40 billion it has with Mizuho and the Development Bank of Japan, they added. Repayment of principal and interest on Marelli’s loans of about ¥50 billion will be postponed, they said.