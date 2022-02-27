It was one of the most dramatic scenes in Japanese television history. Fifty years ago this month, on Feb. 28, 1972, much of the country was glued to the television as a 10-day standoff between the police and members of a militant left-wing group, the United Red Army (URA), reached its dramatic conclusion.

Asama-Sanso lodge in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, was the setting for the siege. Five armed URA members held the wife of the lodgekeeper hostage until the police stormed in. She was rescued, but two officers and one civilian died in the attack. The URA radicals were subsequently arrested.

Three months later, three members of the Japanese Red Army, another militant group, carried out the Lod Airport Massacre — a gun attack in Israel that left 26 people and two attackers dead. The two incidents, plus revelations of internal purges, led to a strong backlash against radical left-wing groups in this country.

‘Self-criticism’

Support for leftist groups had been wavering before the Asama-Sanso lodge incident. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets for various demonstrations in the 1960s, most notably against the U.S.-Japan Security Treaty. However, by the end of the decade, the revolutionary fervor among students was subsiding.

Enthusiasm for the New Left’s cause diminished further after the treaty was renewed in 1970. With numbers dwindling, small but extreme splinter groups emerged. In July 1971, the URA was formed by a merger of militant left-wing factions. Each had resources the other desired, though author and university professor Yoshikuni Igarashi believes the merger was an “act of desperation.”

“It was one last attempt to revitalize the movement,” he says. “Mass consumer society changed everything about Japan, with wealth reaching into far corners of the country. The Liberal Democratic Party was outdoing the New Left. Violence escalated but the government didn’t budge, so radicals decided to take things further. When groups like that become smaller and are cut off by society, you see them adopt darker traits.”

A month after the URA’s formation, two members deserted the group. Co-leader Hiroko Nagata consequently arranged for them to be killed. Within seven months, another 12 were murdered.

At a training camp in the mountains of Gunma Prefecture, Nagata and fellow leader Tsuneo Mori planned a “war of extermination.” Following a process of “self-criticism,” victims, who were deemed not devoted enough to the cause, were either beaten to death, slaughtered with a knife or tied to a post outside, exposed to the elements.

‘Criminals’

On Feb. 16, 1972, Mori and Nagata, along with six other members of the group were arrested for the internal purges. Five fugitives escaped. Fleeing on foot through the mountains of Karuizawa, they found an isolated lodge near Mount Asama.

Yasuko Muta, the wife of the lodgekeeper, was alone as her husband had taken his dog for a walk and the guests had gone ice skating. Taking Muta hostage, the radicals barricaded themselves inside the building.

Asama-Sanso lodge in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, during the Asama-Sanso lodge incident in February 1972 | KYODO

Police surrounded the facility. Thinking he could help, snack bar owner Yasuhiro Tanaka tried to push past them, but was arrested. After being released, he went around the lodge and attempted to give them food through an opening in the building. He was then fatally shot in the head by the URA.

After three days, the lodge’s electricity was shut off. Through loudspeakers, parents of URA members pleaded with their children to surrender. It was all to no avail. At 9 a.m. on Feb. 28, the 10th day, the fugitives were given a final ultimatum. It was ignored, and police used a wrecking ball to enter the lodge.

NHK began its live broadcast of the event at 9:40 a.m. It ran continuously until 8:20 p.m. with the television audience peaking at 89.7% just before 6:30 p.m. Hitoshi Moteki, a university student at the time, remembers watching with his cousins at a holiday home nearby in Karuizawa.

“We had the news on all day,” he recalls. “Though the public didn’t know about the purges at that point, I thought there must’ve been some kind of internal strife for the URA to be behaving that way. It was a relief when Muta was rescued, but sadly two (police) officers died. When we heard about the preceding murders, all sympathy for radical leftists disappeared. They were seen as criminals rather than political activists.”

Police officers storm Asama-Sanso lodge after the building was destroyed with an iron ball, in February 1972 in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture. | THE METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT / VIA KYODO

‘Fear of student activism’

According to author and sociology professor Patricia Steinhoff, the radical left initially celebrated the siege. Despite the odd location, many saw it as a standoff between a tiny group of underdogs and 3,000 police. Some went to the site to show support while rallies were held at universities. Then came news of the purges.

“The New Left never recovered from that shock,” she says. “The ensuing legal battles divided organizations that remained and caused many members to doubt everything they’d believed, leading to lots of retrospective rethinking. The government tried to contain forces of dissent, and for Japanese families it instilled a tremendous fear of student activism. That was passed down through a couple of generations and it’s only now, 50 years on, starting to wane.”

Steinhoff believes the mass media helped perpetuate the notion that activism was dangerous by undercutting images from different, unrelated events to display a visual assault of seemingly senseless violence, often without context. As a result, she feels the Asama-Sanso lodge incident came to symbolize the entire period of New Left protests between 1967 and ’72.

“It pushed even the milder parts of the New Left to go quiet,” she says. “I call those survivors Japan’s invisible civil society because they maintain their New Left values and continue to be active in support of a variety of causes, but do so in ways that isn’t seen by mainstream Japanese society. They try to distance themselves from the very idea of activism.”

The rhetoric of organizations such as SEALDs (Students Emergency Action for Liberal Democracy) emphasizes Steinhoff’s point. The now disbanded group, which was the largest student movement to emerge in Japan since the 1960s, was keen to emphasize that it wasn’t left-wing, but was rather a moderate and nonpartisan organization.

“The nature of the discourse changed after 1972,” says Igarashi. “There were still anti-authoritarian movements, however, they tried to express themselves through more community-orientated groups and distanced themselves from the New Left. That year was a turning point for Japanese society.”

An iron ball operated by police destroys the roof of Asama-Sanso lodge in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, on Feb. 28, 1972. Police stormed the building and rescued a hostage taken by radicals on Feb. 19 that year. | KYODO