COVID-19 vaccinations for children between 5 and 11 could start by the end of February, with the government recommending all children receive a shot, particularly those with underlying conditions.

The health ministry approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for young children last month, citing a high efficacy rate of 90.7% in preventing COVID-19 during a late-stage clinical trial. But the delay in importing this separate vaccine formula for younger kids has pushed back the schedule for government shipments until next week. Consequentially, the full-fledged rollout won’t begin until March.

Like the U.S. and Canada, Japan recommends the vaccine for young children. The health ministry says the vaccine is especially recommended for children with congenital heart disease, chronic respiratory illnesses or other pre-existing conditions that increase their risk of severe illness, as the domestic surge of infections is leading to a rising number of serious symptoms.

According to an education ministry survey, there were a total of 98,425 infections among kindergartners and students from elementary through high school last month, compared with 503 cases in December and exceeding the previous record of 37,333 cases reported in August of last year. Virus transmission within the household is cited as the main cause.

But the health ministry has stopped short of strongly urging parents to vaccinate their young children, citing a lack of sufficient evidence of the vaccine’s effectiveness against the omicron variant. In contrast, stronger language has been used for people age 12 and above, and the health ministry panel last week decided to apply it to pregnant women, as well.

Pfizer/BioNTech’s new pediatric COVID-19 vaccine vials are seen in this undated handout photo. | PFIZER/VIA REUTERS

The amount of messenger RNA in the Pfizer shot used for younger kids is only one-third of the jab given to people ages 12 and over. The time between doses — around three weeks — is the same for everyone. Millions of Pfizer vaccines have been administered to young children globally, and no serious concern about safety has been raised. The common side effects reported have been pain, fever, fatigue, headache and myalgia. In the U.S., around 10% were unable to attend school temporarily due to side effects, and only 1% needed medical care.

The Japan Pediatric Society has said vaccinating healthy children ages 5 to 11 is just as important as those ages 12 and older, adding that giving the jab to children with underlying diseases is expected to prevent severe illness. However, the government does not recommend mass vaccination drives at schools due to the challenges in adequately explaining the vaccine to parents and the prospect of children facing peer pressure over getting the shot. It’s important that each child and parent understand the risks and benefits, experts say.

Children under age 16 are required to have a guardian’s consent to get a COVID-19 shot. A survey conducted last September by the National Center for Child Health and Development showed that, while more than 70% of guardians of elementary school students and younger children would either want or were leaning toward having their children vaccinated, around 20% were unconvinced.

Some municipalities have started sending vaccination coupons to children ages 5 to 11 to expedite the rollout. But some parents who remain skeptical about the vaccine and potential side effects have called on local governments to stop sending the coupons to all eligible children because there is no requirement for them to get the vaccine, instead requesting that the tickets be issued to only those who get the jabs.

Students in Tokyo reunite for the first time in about three weeks on Monday after their classes were canceled due to coronavirus infections. | KYODO

The health ministry plans to beef up its information campaign to better explain the vaccine to parents. It will also revisit the question of whether to push the vaccine for younger kids more strongly once there’s enough scientific evidence to convince more skeptics.

Kazue Kawakami, pediatrician and director of the Tokyo Medical Association, says that vaccinating young children would also help to keep schools open.

“It has been whispered that there is no benefit to vaccination because it is just a cold, but there are children who are at risk for severe disease,” she said at the association’s news conference last week. “It’s good news that a vaccine is available for children with underlying diseases. The vaccine also has the advantage of making various school events which were previously canceled possible.

“For children who have elderly family members living with them and want to get the vaccine for their grandparents, the vaccine will give them mental stability and provide immunity for themselves.”