A former lawmaker of Komeito, the junior party in Japan’s ruling coalition, pleaded guilty on Monday to illegally mediating public loans to companies, including some hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kiyohiko Toyama, who stepped down as a Komeito Lower House member in February last year, is accused of receiving a fee in return for helping to secure loans from Japan Finance Corp. between around March 2020 and June 2021, even though he was not licensed to do so.

Admitting to the allegation, Toyama, 52, said during his first hearing at the Tokyo District Court, “I deeply regret inviting distrust toward politics.”

Toyama served as a senior vice minister at the Finance Ministry, which manages the government-backed lender, for one year to September 2020, and he continued brokering loans even after resigning from parliament, the indictment said.

He is suspected of receiving a total of about ¥10 million ($87,000) as a fee, according to sources close to the matter. He used the money to invest in trust funds, and for living expenses, prosecutors said.

In their opening statement, prosecutors said the public lender was giving special treatment to borrowers introduced by lawmakers, such as handling them uniformly through its head office so it could manage such requests smoothly.

“Former lawmaker Toyama repeatedly mediated loans from a wide range of loan applicants, not only from his supporters,” a prosecutor said.

The lender has a special contact for inquiries from lawmakers, and borrowers likely received loans faster than usual when lawmakers were involved.

According to the indictment, Toyama brokered loans to companies 111 times , including by introducing them to Japan Finance officials. Of the total, he is alleged to have colluded with Atsushi Maki, 74, an executive of an environmental firm, on 29 loans.

The value of the loans provided by the lender through the mediation totaled some ¥3.73 billion, the indictment said.

In addition to Maki, Akira Shibuya, 61, who used to work as an aid to Masataka Ota, a former House of Representatives member of Komeito, and Yutaka Kawashima, 78, a business consultant, have also been indicted for illegally mediating loans.

Toyama, who was regarded as a future leader of Komeito, resigned from parliament for visiting a hostess bar in Tokyo despite government calls to avoid unnecessary outings under a state of emergency imposed in response to surging coronavirus infections. He started a consulting business afterward.