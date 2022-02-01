Shintaro Ishihara, a former Tokyo governor and a writer who has served in Cabinet posts, has died, sources said Tuesday. He was 89.
During his tenure as governor, Ishihara took initiatives in relocating the aging Tsukiji fish market to the current site in Toyosu.
